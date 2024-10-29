Starwood European Real Estate Finance Declares Attractive Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate ate Finance (GB:SWEF) has released an update.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per share for Q3 2024, aiming for a full-year dividend yield of 6.1%. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to providing steady returns to its investors, marking it as an attractive option for those interested in dividend stocks.

