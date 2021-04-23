US Markets

Starwood Energy Group proposes $8 bln investment in Texas power infrastructure - letter

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published

Investment firm Starwood Energy Group on Friday proposed spending $8 billion to build 11 natural-gas fired power plants in Texas, the company said, a plan that would compete with a similar proposal from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

April 23 (Reuters) - Investment firm Starwood Energy Group on Friday proposed spending $8 billion to build 11 natural-gas fired power plants in Texas, the company said, a plan that would compete with a similar proposal from Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N.

Starwood, in a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said its proposal would help solve reliability issues that knocked out power for millions across the state during a February winter storm that sent markets roiling.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular