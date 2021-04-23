Starwood Energy Group proposes $8 bln investment in Texas power infrastructure - letter
April 23 (Reuters) - Investment firm Starwood Energy Group on Friday proposed spending $8 billion to build 11 natural-gas fired power plants in Texas, the company said, a plan that would compete with a similar proposal from Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N.
Starwood, in a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said its proposal would help solve reliability issues that knocked out power for millions across the state during a February winter storm that sent markets roiling.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))
