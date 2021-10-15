US Markets

Starwood Capital raises $10 billion for latest real estate fund

Niket Nishant Reuters
Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group said on Friday it has raised $10 billion for its latest real estate fund, Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII.

