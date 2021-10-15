Starwood Capital raises $10 billion for latest real estate fund

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group said on Friday it has raised $10 billion for its latest real estate fund, Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.