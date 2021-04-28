Startup of Finland's Hanhikivi 1 nuclear reactor pushed back, costs rise

April 28 (Reuters) - The planned startup of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear reactor in Finland will be pushed back by one year until 2029 and costs will rise, the Fennovoima consortium said on Wednesday.

The 1.2 gigawatt (GW) nuclear reactor will be built by Russia's state-owned Rosatom, which holds a 34% stake in the consortium. Finnish municipalities and companies including utility Fortum FOTUM.HE and stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE own the remainder.

Fennovoima said it was taking longer than expected to meet regulatory requirements and it now expected to obtain a licence to build the reactor by summer 2022, with construction beginning in 2023.

"Commercial operation of the plant would thus begin in 2029," it added. It had previously expected to start the reactor in 2028.

Fennovoima also said the estimated cost of the reactor is expected to increase to 7-7.5 billion euros ($8.5-9.1 billion), from 6.5-7 billion euros.

The cost increase was mostly due to a previous delay announced in 2018, spokeswoman Heli Nikula told Reuters.L8N1YS0AR

The startup of another Finnish nuclear reactor, the 1.6 GW Olkiluoto 3 supplied by the Areva-Siemens consortium, has also been postponed numerous times and is now expected in 2022.

It was originally scheduled to start in 2010.

($1 = 0.8288 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Essi Lehto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

