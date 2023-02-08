Startup of Equinor's Bacalhau field off Brazil delayed until 2025

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Equinor-operated EQNR.OL Bacalhau oil and gas field off the coast of Brazil is now expected to start production in 2025, one year later than previously expected, the company's CEO and other executives said on Wednesday.

The field's startup was be delayed because the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down the work, the company's head of international operations, Philippe Francois Mathieu, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

