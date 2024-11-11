News & Insights

Stocks

Starts Publishing Sees Sales Rise Amid Profit Decline

November 11, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Starts Publishing Corporation (JP:7849) has released an update.

Starts Publishing Corporation reported a 4.1% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching ¥6,301 million. However, operating profit and ordinary profit saw slight declines of 1.6% and 1.1% respectively, while the capital adequacy ratio improved to 82.8%.

For further insights into JP:7849 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.