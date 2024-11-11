Starts Publishing Sees Sales Rise Amid Profit Decline

Starts Publishing Corporation (JP:7849) has released an update.

Starts Publishing Corporation reported a 4.1% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching ¥6,301 million. However, operating profit and ordinary profit saw slight declines of 1.6% and 1.1% respectively, while the capital adequacy ratio improved to 82.8%.

For further insights into JP:7849 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.