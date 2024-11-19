Starts Proceed Investment Corporation’s Strategic Borrowing Move

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation (JP:8979) has released an update.

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation has announced a new borrowing initiative to repay existing debts totaling 4,115 million yen due on November 22, 2024. The company plans to utilize proceeds from its recently issued Green Bonds for partial repayment and has secured a 3,100 million yen loan with multiple banks to cover the rest. This strategic move aims to optimize its financial structure and manage its liabilities effectively.

