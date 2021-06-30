StarTek's (NYSE:SRT) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at StarTek (NYSE:SRT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for StarTek:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$35m ÷ (US$631m - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, StarTek has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

NYSE:SRT Return on Capital Employed June 30th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for StarTek compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering StarTek here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For StarTek Tell Us?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 9.2% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 2,269%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with StarTek's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

On a related note, StarTek has decreased its current liabilities to 23% of total assets. Since the ratio used to be 96%, that's a significant reduction and it no doubt explains the drop in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by StarTek's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 40% over the last year. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for StarTek that we think you should be aware of.

