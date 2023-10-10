News & Insights

Startek To Be Acquired By Funds Managed By Capital Square Partners; To Become Private Company

October 10, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Startek, Inc. (SRT) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Capital Square Partners in an all-cash deal with a total enterprise value of approximately $217 million and total equity value of approximately $174 million. CSP will acquire all shares of Startek common stock not already owned by CSP for $4.30 per share in cash. Upon completion, Startek will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will become a private company.

Capital Square Partners is a private equity firm investing in cross-border technology and business services across Southeast Asia and India.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
