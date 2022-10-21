StarTek (SRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

StarTek (SRT) closed the most recent trading day at $3.56, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the call center operator had gained 5.67% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 8.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

StarTek will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. StarTek is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note StarTek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.08, which means StarTek is trading at a discount to the group.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



