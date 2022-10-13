StarTek (SRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

StarTek (SRT) closed the most recent trading day at $3.36, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the call center operator had lost 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 16.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from StarTek as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. StarTek currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that StarTek has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.68, which means StarTek is trading at a discount to the group.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



