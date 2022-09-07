StarTek (SRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

StarTek (SRT) closed the most recent trading day at $4.21, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the call center operator had gained 12.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 12.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from StarTek as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44.44% higher. StarTek currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, StarTek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.36, which means StarTek is trading at a discount to the group.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



StarTek, Inc. (SRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

