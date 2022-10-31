StarTek (SRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, StarTek (SRT) closed at $3.67, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the call center operator had gained 20.67% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from StarTek as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. StarTek is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, StarTek currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



