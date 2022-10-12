StarTek (SRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

StarTek (SRT) closed the most recent trading day at $3.33, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the call center operator had lost 6.53% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 15.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

StarTek will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

SRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. StarTek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, StarTek is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.61, which means StarTek is trading at a discount to the group.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.