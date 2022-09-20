StarTek (SRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

StarTek (SRT) closed at $3.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the call center operator had lost 14.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 9.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

StarTek will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million, which would represent changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. StarTek currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, StarTek is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13, which means StarTek is trading at a discount to the group.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



