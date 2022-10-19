StarTek (SRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

StarTek (SRT) closed the most recent trading day at $3.41, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the call center operator had lost 2.27% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 7.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from StarTek as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. StarTek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that StarTek has a Forward P/E ratio of 8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.14, which means StarTek is trading at a discount to the group.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



StarTek, Inc. (SRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.