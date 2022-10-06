StarTek (SRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

StarTek (SRT) closed at $3.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the call center operator had lost 16.39% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

StarTek will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $173.01 million, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $686.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +975% and -2.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for StarTek should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. StarTek currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note StarTek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.73, which means StarTek is trading at a discount to the group.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



