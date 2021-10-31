StarTek: Upside Ahead as Margins Increase

Quality and effective customer care for large companies seems to be an evergreen business need, particularly in the area of omni-channel retailing with multiple points of contact. StarTek (SRT) is a global provider of these types of call center services, providing omni-channel customer experience management and other technology-based services to corporations around the world.

The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 onsite campuses worldwide and home-based operations. Specific services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through various avenues such as automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR.

Key Industries

The StarTek business is spread across key verticals, including Telecom, E-Commerce, Financial Services, Media, Hospitality, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities. Telecom is the largest vertical, with 34% of revenues in 2020. The 2nd and 3rd largest industries are Cable/Media and E-Commerce, at 15% of revenues each. E-commerce is expected to be a primary growth driver going forward, as most retailers will need to embrace an omni-channel selling environment.

Competitive Environment

The customer care industry is highly fragmented, with the five largest competitors representing less than 20% of the global market. This leads to great growth opportunities for the leading players, as well as a slew of opportunistic tuck-in acquisitions to add scale.

Startec primary competitor is a large corporations internal customer care operation company that has chosen not to outsource this business process. Other direct competitors in the outsourced customer care market include companies such as Sykes and TTEC Holdings (TTEC).

Offshoring Versus Onshoring

StarTek’s current business mix by location is characterized as 66% onshore (domestic), 11% nearshore (close to the U.S), and 23% offshore (other overseas countries). The company is targeting to move the nearshore/offshore portion of the business to a combined 40%, up from 34% last year. This will potentially provide a significant increase in margins, as labor costs overseas are often significantly lower than in the U.S.

Balance Sheet, Profitability and Dividend

As of 6/30/21, the company has $47 million in cash and $173 million in total debt. The loan matures in 2026 but large principal payments begin in 2023. Based on estimated 2021 EBITDA of $71 million, StarTek’s leverage ratio is approximately 1.8x.

Profitability on a GAAP basis has been elusive in recent years, but on an adjusted basis, ignoring unusual items, net income was $8.5 million in 2020 and $4.7 million in 2019. EBITDA margins for this year are reasonably solid at 10.2%.

StarTek does not currently pay a dividend.

Valuation

EPS estimates for 2021 are approximately break-even, although its not clear if that is GAAP EPS or adjusted EPS. For 2022, forward EPS consensus estimate is $0.44, which is a forward P/E ratio of only 12.3x for SRT. Industry leader TTEC Holdings sells at 19.3x 2022 estimated EPS.

I am bullish on SRT stock and believe there are many opportunities to increase margins in coming years. Future earnings capacity could be as high as $1.00 per share in the mid-term.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, SRT has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Holds and two Buys assigned in the past three months. At $113, the average SRT price target implies 19.7% upside potential.

