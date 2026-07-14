Markets
XRX

STARTEEPO Raises Beneficial Ownership Position In Xerox Holdings To 8.8 Mln Shares

July 14, 2026 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - STARTEEPO Invest, a Prague-based alternative investment fund, said on Tuesday it has increased its beneficial ownership position in Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) to 8.8 million common shares, making it 'the company's second-largest shareholder'.

The fund also disclosed options to buy an additional 140,000 shares in an amended Schedule 13D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

STARTEEPO said its investment thesis is focused on balance sheet improvement, disciplined capital allocation, operational execution, and the integration of Lexmark. The fund also cited what it called the market's continued undervaluation of Xerox's strategic positioning as enterprises adopt AI.

STARTEEPO said it plans to remain a long-term shareholder and may engage with management and the board on strategy and operations.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Xerox were down 1.08 percent, changing hands at $2.7400, after closing Monday's regular session 1.77 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.