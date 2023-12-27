Start Your Year Right: Here Are The Hottest 2024 Game Launches — 'Tekken 8,' 'The Last Of Us II' And More

As 2023 draws to a close, the gaming community eagerly anticipates an array of new releases in the upcoming year.

January is set to kickstart 2024 with an appealing lineup, featuring an assortment of indie PC games, the continuation of The Last of Us' intense storyline, the highly awaited arrival of "Tekken 8," and a refreshed experience with "Bulletstorm," offering gamers a promising start to the year.

See Also: Discounts On Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo IV And Other Top PC Games At Steam's Winter Sale 2023

Here's a summary of the best games slated for release during the first month of the year, compiled by Kotaku:

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (Jan. 11) - An indie PC game continuing the Momodora series, featuring melee combat and difficulty adjustments. Radiance (Jan. 11) - A third-person puzzle action game set in a power plant facing a nuclear meltdown, playable on Windows. Atlas Wept (Jan. 17) - A retro-style RPG focusing on empathy, with two protagonists and free demo available on Steam. Bulletstorm VR (Jan. 18) - A VR version of the high-octane shooter with new playable character Trishka Novak, available on multiple platforms. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Jan. 18) - Returning to side-scrolling roots with time-warping powers, available on various platforms. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Jan. 18) - A roguelite featuring bank heists and shootouts, playable on Xbox, Switch, and Windows. The Last of Us Part II Remastered (Jan. 19) - A remastered version with a new roguelite mode, available exclusively on PS5. The Cub (Jan. 19) - A platforming game inspired by Sega Genesis titles, set after an ecological disaster. Arclands (Jan. 19) - A blend of RPG and city-building mechanics, focusing on creating a magical village on Windows. Howl (Jan. 23) - A strategic puzzle-solving game arriving on PS5 and Xbox, previously released on Switch and Windows in 2023. Graven (Jan. 23) - A neo-retro first-person shooter akin to "boomer shooters," available on Windows. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Jan. 24) - An RPG adventure spanning the Pacific, featuring characters from the Yakuza series, available on multiple platforms. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Jan. 25) - A collection of three Ace Attorney games, available on various platforms. Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes (Jan. 25) - A lightning-quick 2D fighter introducing new characters and visuals, playable on multiple platforms. Tekken 8 (Jan. 26) - The latest installment in the Tekken series with Unreal Engine 5 graphics and new narrative elements, available on multiple platforms. BlazBlue Entropy Effect (Jan. 31) - Exiting Early Access, this game features seven characters and strategic elements across various systems, available on Windows.

Read Next: 2024 Gaming Report: Challenges, Top Stock Picks, How GTA VI Will Shape Next Year's LineUp

Image credits: Javier Martínez on Unsplash

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.