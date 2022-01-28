Start Your Investing Resolutions Off Right With This Classic Stock Bundle

It's been a roller-coaster year for the stock market so far, and plenty of investors are questioning their strategy. Unfortunately, there's nothing you can really do to avoid volatility and market corrections. You just have to set yourself up with a strong portfolio that can provide reliable returns over the long term. If you want to set yourself up for growth over the next market cycle, consider starting with this set of blue chip stocks.

Building an allocation

There's no such thing as a perfect stock. Different stocks bring different features to the table, and they can play various roles in a good portfolio. The first step in developing a great allocation is to figure out which roles need to be filled. Then you can move onto figuring out which stocks do the best job of filling them.

It's best not to go overboard with diversification, but you still need to cover a few different bases. A good bundle has some balance between value stocks and growth stocks. Each has their day, depending on market conditions, and it's important not to go all-in on any one group. Dividend stocks can also help generate returns even through bear markets and corrections. Investing in some international businesses also contributes to a more balanced approach.

A classic stock bundle should cover most of your bases above without complicating matters.

The old guard

When we think about classic stocks, we usually think of iconic brands that are synonymous with their industry. Most of them are large, diversified companies that churn out reliable cash flows. By and large, these are value stocks and Dividend Aristocrats.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) PepsiCo . The company isn't growing too quickly these days, but it is able to generate nearly $10 billion in free cash flow from its $35 billion in annual sales. It's increased its dividend 59 consecutive years and currently pays a 2.75% yield to keep investors happy.

. The company isn't growing too quickly these days, but it is able to generate nearly $10 billion in free cash flow from its $35 billion in annual sales. It's increased its dividend 59 consecutive years and currently pays a 2.75% yield to keep investors happy. Realty Income (NYSE: O) one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs). It owns 11,000 commercial properties that are leased by more than 600 clients. Its largest customers include popular convenience stores, pharmacies, discount retailers, grocers, and gyms. The shift away from brick-and-mortar commerce is a concern, but the REIT has managed to grow throughout the COVID-19 crisis. It pays a monthly dividend that currently yields 4.1%.

one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs). It owns 11,000 commercial properties that are leased by more than 600 clients. Its largest customers include popular convenience stores, pharmacies, discount retailers, grocers, and gyms. The shift away from brick-and-mortar commerce is a concern, but the REIT has managed to grow throughout the COVID-19 crisis. It pays a monthly dividend that currently yields 4.1%. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Home Depot (NYSE: HD)

The (relative) newcomers

None of the stocks above are growth stocks, and growth is one of the primary goals for most equity investors. To achieve that, it's wise to include some of today's tech leaders. These relative newcomers are all powerhouses in their industries, and they have wide economic moats. They reinvest their cash into expansion rather than focusing on dividends.

How to put these 10 stocks to work in your portfolio

The last piece of the puzzle is weighting your portfolio. The ideal allocation depends on your goals, risk tolerance, and personal conviction. Investors with longer time horizons should probably lean more heavily on the high-growth tech stocks. Stable dividend stocks might be better suited for people closer to retirement.

Most investors will need to utilize fractional shares to buy this bundle. Luckily, fractional shares are commonplace with online brokers.

This classic set of stocks isn't perfect for every investor, but it's a good foundation. You can build a more tailored portfolio as better opportunities present themselves.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ryan Downie owns Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Apple, Home Depot, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.