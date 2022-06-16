Start Small, Start Slowly: A Primer on Options Education [PODCAST]

OCC Principal and OIC Instructor Mark Benzaquen joined Market Mashup this week for a very educational rundown of options strategies. Mark shows Patrick how options help risk mitigation ( 10:33 ), what verticals debit spreads can do to elevate a portfolio, ( 18:45 ), and offers advice on staying in the market right now ( 26:31 ). Plus, Mark details what's new at OCC/OIC and his top five drummers of all-time!

Here's the full episode here:

Do not... I repeat, do NOT miss out on the opportunity to join Bernie Schaeffer's latest trading program starting this Thursday!! Here is more information so you can see that joining is simply a NO BRAINER. Click here to join by Friday, June 16, for charter membership discounts!

Here is a list of our most recent episodes, too:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.