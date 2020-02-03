Start Betting on the Next Amazon Through Micro-Cap Stocks

Boy did Jeff Bezos prove his haters wrong last week. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs right,ÃÂ AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:) CEO saw his company join the $1 trillion market capitalization club again after hitting earnings out of the park. On Friday alone, Amazon stock was up 10%. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a gain of $50 billion in terms of market cap. Want to find the next Amazon to invest in now? If so, youÃ¢ÂÂre in for a treat. Matt McCall, lover of micro-cap stocks, has you covered in this weekÃ¢ÂÂs episode of Ã¢ÂÂMoneyline.Ã¢ÂÂ

McCall loves the Amazon story and thinks itÃ¢ÂÂs a great company. But going from $1 trillion to $2 trillion isnÃ¢ÂÂt exactly an easy overnight feat. However, heÃ¢ÂÂs still cheering on this victory and investors who got in early. Not that long ago, Bezos was a joke on Wall Street. Amazon stock is now up over 6,000% from its early days. ItÃ¢ÂÂs hard not to root for that kind of victory.

AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs story perfectly illustrates why McCall recommends holding stocks for 10-15 years. Getting in early while a company is still small gives you a chance to benefit big. His five biggest winners were all companies under $1.3 billion when he first bought in, so thereÃ¢ÂÂs a clear reason why heÃ¢ÂÂs a fan of these micro-cap stocks.

Do you want Amazon-style gains but you arenÃ¢ÂÂt sure where to look? McCall is about to launch his for the 2020s, and you donÃ¢ÂÂt want to miss it. Tune in on Wednesday to learn what nine companies you should be watching.

McCallÃ¢ÂÂs Podcast

If youÃ¢ÂÂve been listening to Ã¢ÂÂMoneylineÃ¢ÂÂ for a while, you probably know that Matt McCall loves to share soothing words when everyone else in the media is screaming Ã¢ÂÂPanic!Ã¢ÂÂ This time is no different. Although heÃ¢ÂÂs hesitant to downplay the Wuhan coronavirus out of respect for those who have died, he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt want investors to get the wrong message. Heck, even CNN is on to something with their analysis that the .

In his own review, the stock market typically ends up higher following major health crises, so think about taking a chill pill. But if you insist on taking some portfolio action, he does have a recommendation.

McCall sounded the alarm on bitcoin just a few weeks ago after the U.S. killed IranÃ¢ÂÂs Qasem Soleimani and the market pulled back. At the time, bitcoin began its rally, and it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt stopped. At the end of last week bitcoin closed above $9,000, marking a 35% gain for the month. DoesnÃ¢ÂÂt that prove itÃ¢ÂÂs the top safe-haven investment? Oh, and donÃ¢ÂÂt even get McCall started on the smaller alt-coins. TheyÃ¢ÂÂre rallying too Ã¢ÂÂ up as much as 50% year-to-date.

For more on bitcoin investing, his micro-cap stock recommendations and big market winners, tune in to Ã¢ÂÂMoneylineÃ¢ÂÂ with Matt McCall.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors Ã¢ÂÂ by getting them into the worldÃ¢ÂÂs biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being Ã¢ÂÂfirstÃ¢ÂÂ gave MattÃ¢ÂÂs readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. . Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.ÃÂ

More From InvestorPlace

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.