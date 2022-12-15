Star's Sydney casino could remain under regulator-appointed manager for another year

Updates with more detail, context

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Friday the tenure of a regulator-appointed manager for its casino in Sydney could be extended by a year till mid-January 2024, from a period of 90 days, to monitor compliance with all relevant laws.

Around mid-October, an independent commission appointed Nicholas Weeks as the manager of its Sydney casino for 90 days after it found the casino operator had failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity.

While Weeks' authority as a manager of Star's assets is limited to the operational needs of the casino, his tenure with the company will indicate how soon it may be suitable to reissue the casino's license, which is currently suspended.

Star said it had been notified by the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission that Weeks' extension is expected to come into effect on Friday, unless the independent body decides to terminate it earlier.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

