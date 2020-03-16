Stars Group Sees Strong Y-o-y Growth In Q1 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Stars Group Inc. (TSG, TSGI.TO) said that it is performing ahead of its expectations and now expects to see strong year over year growth in revenues for the first quarter.

Revenues within The Stars Group's International segment are slightly ahead of the prior year period on a constant currency basis, while the UK segment has experienced continued strong underlying trends alongside operator favorable sporting results, leading to strong growth in revenue year over year.

The company noted that it remains confident in its ability to continue driving revenue growth in the years ahead, despite the inevitable disruption in the sports industry during 2020.

