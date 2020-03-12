Stars Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TSG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stars Group Inc (Symbol: TSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.96, changing hands as low as $16.49 per share. Stars Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.59 per share, with $26.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.91.

