News & Insights

Markets

Starpharma's VivaGel Approval Denied By FDA

February 19, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Australian pharma company Starpharma Holdings Ltd. (SPL.AX) Monday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA did not approve VivaGel, a treatment for Bacterial vaginosis (BV), and sought additional clinical efficacy data.

As per the company, it has already been approved in more than 45 countries globally to treat BV.

Presently VivaGel's New Drug application remains open and the firm is not planning to pursue additional clinical studies at this time.

Today, Starpharma shares closed at AUD 0.135, down 6.89% in Australia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.