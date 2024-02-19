Starpharma's VivaGel Approval Denied By FDA

(RTTNews) - Australian pharma company Starpharma Holdings Ltd. (SPL.AX) Monday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA did not approve VivaGel, a treatment for Bacterial vaginosis (BV), and sought additional clinical efficacy data.

As per the company, it has already been approved in more than 45 countries globally to treat BV.

Presently VivaGel's New Drug application remains open and the firm is not planning to pursue additional clinical studies at this time.

Today, Starpharma shares closed at AUD 0.135, down 6.89% in Australia.

