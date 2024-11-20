Starpharma’s DEP® SN38 Shows Promising Cancer Treatment Results

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Starpharma Holdings Limited’s DEP® SN38 shows promising results in treating advanced colorectal and ovarian cancers, as presented at a recent cancer conference. The drug demonstrated sustained disease control and improved quality of life for patients with reduced toxicity compared to standard treatments. These promising Phase 1/2 trial results position DEP® SN38 as a strong candidate for further development and potential commercialization.
For further insights into AU:SPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.