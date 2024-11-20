News & Insights

Starpharma’s DEP® SN38 Shows Promising Cancer Treatment Results

November 20, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited’s DEP® SN38 shows promising results in treating advanced colorectal and ovarian cancers, as presented at a recent cancer conference. The drug demonstrated sustained disease control and improved quality of life for patients with reduced toxicity compared to standard treatments. These promising Phase 1/2 trial results position DEP® SN38 as a strong candidate for further development and potential commercialization.

