Starpharma’s DEP® Irinotecan Shows Promising Trial Results

Starpharma Holdings Limited reveals encouraging Phase 2 trial outcomes for DEP® irinotecan, showing significant anti-tumor effects and safety in treating advanced metastatic cancers, including colorectal and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The drug, leveraging proprietary dendrimer technology, outperformed standard treatments in progression-free survival and objective response rates. These results, indicating a substantial improvement over current treatments, will be detailed in an upcoming presentation at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting.

