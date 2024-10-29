Starpharma Showcases Dendrimer Innovations at Microcap Conference

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a seasoned biotechnology firm, showcased its advancements in dendrimer technology at the Australian Microcap Investment Conference. With a focus on enhancing patient outcomes for critical illnesses like cancer, the company highlighted its diverse portfolio, which includes clinical-stage DEP® assets and over-the-counter products. This presentation underscores Starpharma’s commitment to leveraging nanoscale molecules for innovative medical applications.

