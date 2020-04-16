Starpharma Reports Positive Results From SARS-CoV-2 Antiviral Testing Of SPL7013

(RTTNews) - Starpharma announced that its VivaGel active, astodrimer sodium (SPL7013), has been shown in laboratory studies to have significant antiviral activity against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 antiviral testing of SPL7013 was conducted under contract by Melbourne-based 360Biolabs.

Starpharma said it is evaluating product concepts and formulation options for SPL7013, which may have potential applications in the prevention and management of COVID-19.

Jackie Fairley, Starpharma CEO, said: "We are now exploring a number of product opportunities, including a potential preventative application to reduce the risk of infection. Such a product could provide additional personal protection including for those in the frontline of this crisis, such as doctors, nurses and other essential workers."

