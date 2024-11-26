Starpharma Holdings Schedules Reconvened AGM for Key Vote

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited is set to reconvene its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, after adjourning the vote on its Remuneration Report due to the need for additional time to amend proxy votes. Shareholders can participate either online or in person, with existing proxy instructions still valid for the meeting. The company, known for its innovative dendrimer technology, continues to advance its portfolio aimed at improving health outcomes for patients.

