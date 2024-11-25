Starpharma Holdings Highlights Strategic Advances in 2024

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biotechnology company known for its dendrimer technology, has undergone significant transformation under new CEO Cheryl Maley, focusing on strategic objectives and operational transparency. Key achievements this year include recognition at the ASCO Annual Meeting for its DEP® clinical assets and a promising partnership with Medicxi to develop cancer therapeutics. The company also plans to initiate a first-in-patient clinical trial for its radiopharmaceuticals program in 2025.

