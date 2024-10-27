News & Insights

Starpharma Holdings Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

October 27, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting, providing an opportunity to review the company’s yearly performance and participate in decision-making. The AGM will be held in a hybrid format, allowing both in-person and online participation to facilitate engagement. The board recommends shareholders vote in favor of all resolutions to support the company’s strategic direction.

