Starpharma Holdings Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

Starpharma Holdings Limited invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting, providing an opportunity to review the company’s yearly performance and participate in decision-making. The AGM will be held in a hybrid format, allowing both in-person and online participation to facilitate engagement. The board recommends shareholders vote in favor of all resolutions to support the company’s strategic direction.

