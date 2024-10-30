News & Insights

Starpharma Holdings: Advancing Clinical Pathways and Growth

October 30, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited is making significant progress in developing clinical pathways for its lead candidates, DEP® SN38 and DEP® cabazitaxel, as it continues to explore commercialization opportunities. The company is advancing its DEP® HER2 radiodiagnostic program and evaluating collaboration prospects, supported by a strong cash position of $24 million. Key initiatives also include expanding revenue from VivaGel® BV and Viraleze™, despite withdrawing the SPL7013 Nasal Spray application in Australia to focus on higher-priority programs.

Stocks mentioned

SPHRF

