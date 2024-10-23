News & Insights

Starpharma Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

October 23, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Robert B. Thomas, who recently acquired 500,000 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase valued at $46,250. This acquisition increases his indirect holdings to 2,375,000 shares, signaling a potential vote of confidence in the company by its leadership.

