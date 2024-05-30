Starpharma Director Increases Shareholding

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited has reported a change in Director Robert B. Thomas’s interests, where Thomas, through indirect ownership, acquired an additional 150,000 ordinary shares on the market, bringing his total to 1,275,000 shares. The purchase was made for personal use at prices ranging from $0.115 to $0.12 per share, with no disposal of shares reported.

