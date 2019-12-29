Starpharma : AZN Begins Phase 1 Trial For AZD0466 Utilising DEP Delivery Tech

(RTTNews) - Starpharma (SPL.AX, SPHRY.OB) said that AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) has commenced a phase 1 clinical trial of AZD0466 or DEP Bcl2/xL conjugate and the first patient has been successfully dosed. The trial will recruit patients with a range of cancers and will be conducted at 4-5 US sites.

The development of AZD0466, is being progressed under a multi-product license whereby Starpharma is eligible to receive development, launch and sales milestones of up to US$124 million, plus tiered royalties on net sales.

The first dose of AZD0466 administered in the phase 1 trial has triggered a milestone payment to Starpharma of US$3 million. AstraZeneca also funds the development costs of DEP AstraZeneca products under the license.

AstraZeneca describes AZD0466 as having the potential to be a 'best-in-class' agent in this field with a broad opportunity in solid and haematological tumours (blood cancers) due to its ability to target both Bcl2 and Bcl/xL1.

Bcl2 is a clinically validated oncology target with the Bcl2 inhibitor, venetoclax (Venclexta) - AbbVie/Genentech), being approved by the US FDA in 2016 with estimated peak global sales projected to be between US$2-$3 billion.

