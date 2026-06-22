Starmer Steps Down as British PM: Time to Reassess Your UK ETF Exposure?

The British political carousel took a spin today as Keir Starmer officially announced his resignation, marking the departure of the United Kingdom's seventh Prime Minister within a highly tumultuous ten-year stretch. This rapid leadership turnover highlights the structural volatility that has characterized the post-Brexit landscape of England’s economy.

With Starmer’s resignation injecting fresh uncertainty into an already fragile economic recovery, sterling and government gilt prices immediately fell. For global investors, this sudden power vacuum serves as an important catalyst to re-evaluate their exposure to UK equities and, by extension, the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold them.

The intersection of persistent political instability and underlying macroeconomic adjustments raises a pivotal question: How will the UK economy, and by extension its stock market, weather this latest leadership crisis? Understanding the answer is crucial to making an informed investment decision.

State of the UK Economy & Stock Market

The UK economy has been walking a challenging pathway over the past several years, dealing with the dual structural shocks of exiting the European Union and navigating the post-COVID-19 inflationary environment. The data point to a mixed picture of resilience balanced against long-term friction.

According to recent polling data from the European Council on Foreign Relations (“ECFR”), a distinct majority of Britons have expressed disappointment with the long-term economic outcomes of Brexit, with two-thirds of those polled saying Brexit has worsened the cost of living. This sentiment is backed by hard numbers, with a report from the UK Parliament showing that Brexit has reduced the country’s output by approximately 4%.

On the corporate and financial side, the picture is more nuanced. While early post-Brexit forecasts predicted a severe collapse of London's financial hub, the industry has undergone a tactical recovery. Capital markets have adapted by deepening ties with non-EU ecosystems and restructuring regulatory frameworks to remain globally competitive.

Consequently, the UK stock market has shown great resilience, keeping itself on an upward trajectory. The nation’s prime stock market index, the FTSE 100, has comfortably climbed 4.3% year to date and surged a solid 18.5% over the past year.

Today, the immediate market repercussions of Starmer stepping down were not fatal for the nation’s stock market. This is because the announcement was largely anticipated by major institutional desks, and a shifting prime minister does not automatically stall corporate earnings. However, political transition can temporarily delay critical fiscal policy implementation and complicate long-term corporate investment planning.

What Lies Ahead?

Major institutional researchers view the UK through a lens of cautious optimism, focusing more on valuation and monetary policy than short-term Westminster drama. For ETF investors, this institutional perspective is key because broad UK ETFs hold large baskets of the nation's top-listed companies, which means that positive macro shifts should act as a direct tide lifting the net asset value (NAV) of these funds.

For example, Goldman Sachs Research projected in February 2026 that UK GDP would grow 1.5%, a step up from the roughly 1% seen in the prior year. The analysts highlighted that the UK’s broader fiscal position looks structurally less vulnerable than some of its European peers, such as France.

Goldman also expects the nation’s headline inflation to decelerate, giving the Bank of England (BoE) the flexibility to execute steady interest rate cuts down to a neutral rate of 3% by the end of this year. This, in turn, can be expected to boost overall capital investment in the economy and hence the stock market.

ETFs to Watch

Against this backdrop, investors may consider keeping the following UK ETFs on their watchlists and investing in them, if appropriate, as the nation’s economy navigates a decade marked by fragmentation and uncertainty:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF EWU

This fund, with net assets worth $3.60 billion, offers exposure to 67 companies in the United Kingdom. HSBC Holdings enjoys the first position in this fund, with 10.68% weightage.

EWU has rallied 16.1% over the past year. The fund charges 50 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a volume of 0.92 million shares in the last trading session.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF FLGB

This fund, with net assets worth $859.8 million, offers exposure to 96 UK companies. HSBC Holdings enjoys the first position in this fund, with 10.02% weightage.

FLGB has soared 16.8% over the past year. The fund charges 9 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.04 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF EWUS

This fund, with net assets worth $39.77 million, offers exposure to 199 small-cap U.K. equities. Diploma Plc enjoys the first position in this fund, with 2.80% weightage.

EWUS has risen 4.1% over the past year. The fund charges 59 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.002 million shares in the last trading session.



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iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.