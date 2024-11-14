Starlite Holdings Shifts Share Registrar to Tricor

Starlite Holdings Limited (HK:0403) has released an update.

Starlite Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from December 18, 2024. This transition requires that all applications for share transfers be directed to the new registrar from that date. Shareholders should note the change to ensure seamless handling of their share certificates.

