Starlite Holdings Sees Modest Profit Growth in 2024

Starlite Holdings Limited reported a slight increase in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue rising to HK$508.6 million compared to HK$459.7 million in the same period last year. Despite higher selling and administrative costs, the company achieved a net profit of HK$7.1 million, up from HK$6.6 million in 2023. Earnings per share also saw a modest rise, reflecting the company’s steady performance amidst a challenging market environment.

