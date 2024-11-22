News & Insights

Starlite Holdings Sees Modest Profit Growth in 2024

November 22, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Starlite Holdings Limited (HK:0403) has released an update.

Starlite Holdings Limited reported a slight increase in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue rising to HK$508.6 million compared to HK$459.7 million in the same period last year. Despite higher selling and administrative costs, the company achieved a net profit of HK$7.1 million, up from HK$6.6 million in 2023. Earnings per share also saw a modest rise, reflecting the company’s steady performance amidst a challenging market environment.

