Starlite Holdings Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Starlite Holdings Limited (HK:0403) has released an update.
Starlite Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment on February 19, 2025, with the record date set for January 10, 2025. This announcement might interest investors tracking dividend stocks and developments in the Hong Kong market.
