Starlite Holdings Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Starlite Holdings Limited (HK:0403) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Starlite Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment on February 19, 2025, with the record date set for January 10, 2025. This announcement might interest investors tracking dividend stocks and developments in the Hong Kong market.

For further insights into HK:0403 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.