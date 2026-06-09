Is Starlink About to Replace Your Phone Plan? What SpaceX's IPO Means for the Future of Broadband.

Key Points

Oppenheimer recently published a report suggesting that SpaceX's Starlink could disrupt the $1.6 trillion U.S. communications industry.

SpaceX has tech and resource strengths that legacy competitors lack.

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SpaceX is on the verge of its initial public offering (IPO), and the stock's public debut is poised to make history. The stock will hit the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol SPCX on June 12, and the company is aiming to raise $75 billion through stock sales that will value the company at approximately $1.77 trillion.

The hotly anticipated IPO is set to be the largest in market history and seemingly has SpaceX on track to instantly become one of the world's largest publicly traded companies. At a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, the company will be valued at approximately 94.7 times the $18.7 billion in revenue it recorded last year. While the company has an enormously growth-dependent valuation, it also has some huge expansion opportunities ahead.

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Is SpaceX poised to disrupt the U.S. telecom industry?

In addition to providing launch services to third parties, SpaceX also generates revenue through its Starlink satellite internet business. According to a recent report published by Oppenheimer, the investment firms' analysts expect SpaceX to disrupt the $1.6 trillion U.S. communications industry. In particular, the team expects that SpaceX will win market share away from legacy providers, including AT&T, Verizon Communications, and T-Mobile US.

With its latest research note, Oppenheimer raised its target for SpaceX's space revenue in 2035 from $500 billion to $800 billion. It also raised its target for U.S.-based Starlink broadband subscribers in 2030 from 10 million to 15 million. The firm anticipates that the Starlink service will become embedded in critical applications and enjoy relatively low subscriber churn and strong pricing power. In addition to providing communications services, Oppenheimer thinks SpaceX could make inroads in the mobile handset market and potentially disrupt the smartphone space.

In addition to growth opportunities in the launching, communications, and artificial intelligence markets, some analysts expect that SpaceX could eventually be merged with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). While that's still speculation at this point, Elon Musk is building a formidable tech stack across his companies -- and Tesla's positions and expansion initiatives in autonomous vehicles and robotics will likely create demand catalysts for SpaceX's AI and communications technologies.

While the U.S. telecom market is highly competitive, the outlook for Starlink is bolstered by SpaceX's other strengths and the likelihood of business tie-ups with Tesla. The company's leading position in the space industry will give it growth opportunities that companies like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile won't have access to, and Starlink will likely continue to win market share away from legacy players in the space industry.

Of course, that doesn't mean that legacy mobile service providers will collapse overnight -- but SpaceX looks poised to ramp up pressures in an already highly competitive industry. The company's strengths in rocket-launching services and AI create options that legacy telecom players lack at this stage of the game, and the long-term expansion outlook for Starlink appears promising.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.