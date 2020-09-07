Starling Bank Co-Founder’s New UK-Licensed App Adds P2P Crypto Payments

A payment app from a co-founder of Starling Bank has added peer-to-peer support for cryptocurrencies a week after receiving an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from a U.K. regulator.

Ziglu announced Monday it had launched peer-to-peer payments for supported cryptocurrencies as well as pound sterling.

This means users can send and receive assets to and from any other Ziglu user instantly, according to a press release.

The news comes a week after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved the payments platform as an EMI â which authorizes it to store and facilitate the transaction of digital forms of money.

While an EMI license authorizes Ziglu to perform some of the functions associated with traditional banks, it isnât the same as a full banking license and doesnât give the platform the ability to issue loans or to offer interest on balances.

Ziglu was founded by Mark Hipperson, the co-founder and former CTO of London-based challenger bank Starling.

The app launched in mid-June and announced a Â£5.25 million (roughly $6.9 million) seed round just two weeks later.

Ziglu currently supports bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash, with XRP due to be added later this month.

The platform says it will list other digital assets based on customer demand.

Cryptocurrencies held on Ziglu are insured up to Â£50,000 (around $66,000).

