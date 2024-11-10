News & Insights

Starjoy Wellness Relocates Hong Kong Office for Growth

November 10, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd. (HK:3662) has released an update.

Starjoy Wellness and Travel Company Limited is relocating its principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address in Kowloon Bay starting from November 11, 2024. The move signifies the company’s ongoing strategic efforts to enhance its operational presence. Investors may find this relocation indicative of the company’s growth ambitions in the region.

