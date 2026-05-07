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StarHub Q1 Profit, Revenues Down

May 07, 2026 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - StarHub Ltd (SRHBF) reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its first quarter, hurt by higher costs and weak revenues.

In the first quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders fell 81.3 percent to S$5.9 million from last year's S$31.8 million.

EBITDA dropped 22.5 percent to S$77.7 million from S$100.2 million a year ago.

Total revenue also declined 6.1 percent to S$507.3 million from prior year's S$540.5 million.

Service Revenue declined 3.9 percent year-over-year to S$445.7 million, due to lower revenue contributions from Consumer segments.

In Singapore, the shares were trading at S$1.0000, down 0.99 percent.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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