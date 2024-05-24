News & Insights

Stocks

StarHub Ltd Marks 26th Annual General Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

StarHub (SG:CC3) has released an update.

StarHub Ltd successfully convened its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Suntec Singapore, confirming attendance and proxy details, and addressing formalities such as quorum and notice acknowledgment. The company’s leadership, including the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, were present, while acknowledging the retirement of Director Naoki Wakai and appreciating his 7-year contribution to the company.

For further insights into SG:CC3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRHBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.