StarHub Ltd Marks 26th Annual General Meeting

StarHub (SG:CC3) has released an update.

StarHub Ltd successfully convened its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Suntec Singapore, confirming attendance and proxy details, and addressing formalities such as quorum and notice acknowledgment. The company’s leadership, including the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, were present, while acknowledging the retirement of Director Naoki Wakai and appreciating his 7-year contribution to the company.

For further insights into SG:CC3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.