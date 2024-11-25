News & Insights

Starhill Global REIT Unveils Strong Performance and Future Plans

November 25, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment (SG:P40U) has released an update.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust’s recent annual general meeting highlighted its financial performance for FY2023/24, showcasing portfolio rejuvenation and sustainability achievements. The presentation also offered insights into the market outlook, engaging unitholders with a comprehensive overview of future strategies.

