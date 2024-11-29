Starhill Global REIT Secures S$75 Million Credit Facility

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment (SG:P40U) has released an update.

Starhill Global REIT has secured a S$75 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility from DBS Bank, with funds available from December 2024 and expiring in July 2031. This facility aims to support the company’s general corporate funding needs without significantly affecting its financial leverage. The agreement includes provisions for a change in control, which could impact facilities worth approximately S$1,445.1 million.

