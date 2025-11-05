Stardust's Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer

A strategic move by Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST) to secure a domestic lithium supply sent a clear signal to the market, sparking a surge in Stardust’s stock price and a significant increase in trading volume.

This development is being viewed as more than just a corporate milestone; it represents an important step forward in the national effort to establish an independent and secure supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

By positioning itself at the center of this critical economic and security objective, Stardust Power is building a compelling case for investors watching the green energy transition.

Securing a Foundation for American Lithium Production

At the heart of the recent market enthusiasm is a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) signed with Mandrake Resources.

The agreement outlines a plan for Stardust Power to purchase 7,500 metric tons per year of lithium carbonate equivalent, sourced directly from Mandrake's lithium brine project in Utah. This establishes a crucial U.S.-based feedstock stream for the company’s planned refinery.

The strategic value of this specific source cannot be overstated. Mandrake's Utah project is situated in the northern Paradox Basin, a part of the Lithium Four Corners region, known for its high-grade, lithium-rich brines. The site benefits from existing infrastructure, including key transportation routes that facilitate straightforward delivery to Stardust Power's future refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The proposed terms underscore a long-term vision. The 12-year term—with an optional six-year extension—provides the kind of supply stability essential for large-scale industrial projects. For investors, it is important to note that a LOI is a statement of shared goals; the next key milestone will be the finalization of a definitive, binding contract.

Solving America's Lithium Bottleneck

This agreement does more than just secure raw materials; it validates Stardust Power's entire business model.

The company is not a traditional mining operation. Instead, it is positioning itself as a key midstream refiner, building a large, centralized facility designed to process lithium inputs from multiple suppliers. This central refinery strategy is demonstrated by the Mandrake deal and a previous LOI with Canada’s Prairie Lithium, showing that the plan to become a processing hub for a diverse range of North American lithium sources is taking shape.

This model directly addresses the primary vulnerability in the U.S. EV supply chain: a severe lack of domestic refining capacity. While the U.S. has lithium resources, over 80% of global lithium processing is currently dominated by foreign nations. Stardust Power aims to solve this critical bottleneck.

The project is also perfectly aligned with powerful economic tailwinds. U.S. government policies provide significant financial incentives for sourcing EV battery materials domestically. This has created a sense of urgency among automakers and battery manufacturers to find reliable, onshore partners to secure their supply chains and qualify for these benefits, establishing a ready market for Stardust Power’s future output.

The $500 Million Question: Can Stardust Fund the Vision?

With foundational feedstock sources identified, the most significant hurdle ahead for Stardust Power is securing the project financing required to build its refinery.

The company is a pre-revenue, development-stage entity, and as of June 30, 2025, it reported having $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, offset by a net loss of $7.5 million for the first six months of the year.

According to its advanced Front-End Loading 3 (FEL-3) engineering study, the company estimates it will need approximately $500 million in capital to construct Phase 1 of the facility. This figure, notably, was nearly $200 million below prior estimates, reflecting progress in design and cost optimization.

Securing feedstock is a cornerstone of making a project of this scale bankable. By demonstrating a clear and reliable supply of raw materials, the company significantly reduces the perceived risk for potential debt and equity investors. This latest agreement, combined with other key achievements, such as securing major state-level permits for the Muskogee site and completing the advanced engineering study, builds a strong and credible case for financial partners.

A Ground-Floor Opportunity in a High-Stakes Industry

The agreement with Mandrake Resources marks a pivotal moment, signaling Stardust Power’s tangible progress from a development concept toward an operational reality. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the powerful onshoring trend and the exponential growth expected in the EV market.

Wall Street sentiment reflects this potential.

The stock currently holds a Moderate Buy consensus rating among analysts.

The average 12-month price target is $28.17, indicating significant potential upside from its current market capitalization of approximately $35.66 million.

However, the wide range of targets (from a low of $17.00 to a high of $50.00) underscores the high-reward, high-risk profile of the investment.

For investors, the path forward is clear. The key future catalysts that could impact the stock price include the conversion of its supply LOIs into definitive, binding contracts and, most importantly, the announcement of a comprehensive project financing package that will officially greenlight the construction of its Oklahoma refinery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.